'Goodbye to space': NASA's Sunita Williams to return to Earth with Elon Musk's help
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are expected to return to Earth on 16 March 2025. Their initial eight-day mission extended to nearly nine months due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. They will return aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.
NASA officials have confirmed that Crew 9—comprising Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—will return only after Crew 10 reaches the International Space Station (ISS). Crew 10 is scheduled to launch on 12 March 2025.
If Crew 10’s launch is postponed, Crew 9’s return will also be delayed. NASA requires a two-day handover period between the two crews. Backup launch dates for Crew 10 are available on 13 and 14 March, which could push Crew 9’s return to 17 or 18 March.
When asked if this would be her final mission, Sunita Williams expressed uncertainty, saying she was trying not to think about it. She also hinted at leaving a hidden item on the ISS for the next crew to find.
NASA has certified SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft for astronaut missions. The spacecraft, launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, will bring Crew 9 back to Earth.
Former US President Donald Trump recently stated that he had authorised Elon Musk to prepare a spacecraft to retrieve the astronauts. However, NASA has confirmed that the return is planned via Crew Dragon, not Starship, as suggested by Trump.
The delay in Sunita Williams’ return has sparked political discussions, with Trump alleging that the Biden administration abandoned the astronauts in space. NASA has not addressed these claims, maintaining that Crew 9’s return follows standard operational procedures.
{{ primary_category.name }}