'Going to space': Katy Perry to make history as first celebrity singer to embark on a cosmic journey with Blue Origin
Singer Katy Perry will be part of Blue Origin’s upcoming NS-31 mission, scheduled for spring 2025. The flight will feature an all-female crew aboard the New Shepard spacecraft, marking a historic milestone in space travel.
This mission will be the first all-women astronaut team since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963. It highlights growing opportunities for women in space exploration.
The mission will be led by Lauren Sanchez, former news correspondent and fiancée of Jeff Bezos. She played a key role in assembling the crew for this spaceflight.
CBS anchor Gayle King and civil rights activist and journalist Amanda Nguyen will join Perry on the flight. Other crew members include film producer Kerianne Flynn and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.
The flight aims to offer participants a new perspective on Earth while inspiring future generations of space explorers. The crew members bring diverse expertise and advocacy work to the mission.
The New Shepard spacecraft will take passengers past the Kármán line, the recognised boundary of space. The suborbital journey will provide about four minutes of weightlessness and panoramic views of Earth.
Perry, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, supports multiple charitable causes. Through her Firework Foundation, she promotes arts education for underserved children, aligning her spaceflight with her commitment to inspiring young minds.
