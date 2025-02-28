'Going to space': Katy Perry to make history as first celebrity singer to embark on a cosmic journey with Blue Origin

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Wion Web Desk
Feb 28, 2025, 03:28 PM

Blue Origin’s NS-31 Mission

Singer Katy Perry will be part of Blue Origin’s upcoming NS-31 mission, scheduled for spring 2025. The flight will feature an all-female crew aboard the New Shepard spacecraft, marking a historic milestone in space travel.

All-Female Space Crew

This mission will be the first all-women astronaut team since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963. It highlights growing opportunities for women in space exploration.

Lauren Sanchez

The mission will be led by Lauren Sanchez, former news correspondent and fiancée of Jeff Bezos. She played a key role in assembling the crew for this spaceflight.

Two Journalists Among Crew Members

CBS anchor Gayle King and civil rights activist and journalist Amanda Nguyen will join Perry on the flight. Other crew members include film producer Kerianne Flynn and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Purpose of the Mission

The flight aims to offer participants a new perspective on Earth while inspiring future generations of space explorers. The crew members bring diverse expertise and advocacy work to the mission.

New Shepard Rocket

The New Shepard spacecraft will take passengers past the Kármán line, the recognised boundary of space. The suborbital journey will provide about four minutes of weightlessness and panoramic views of Earth.

Katy Perry’s Advocacy

Perry, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, supports multiple charitable causes. Through her Firework Foundation, she promotes arts education for underserved children, aligning her spaceflight with her commitment to inspiring young minds.