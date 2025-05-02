'Galaxy with black holes': NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures new image of Messier 77
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Hubble Space Telescope, now operating for 35 years, has captured a new image of Messier 77, a spiral galaxy located 45 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus, also known as “The Whale”.
The galaxy has been nicknamed the “Squid Galaxy” due to the appearance of its extended spiral arms, which resemble squid tentacles. These arms are made up of dust lanes and star-forming regions
First observed in 1780 by French astronomer Pierre Méchain and added to the Messier Catalogue, the galaxy was initially thought to be a comet or a nebula. Its actual nature as a galaxy was only recognised more than a century later.
The new Hubble image shows detailed features of the galaxy’s swirling arms and bright core. The improvements in imaging and filter technology since 2013 have helped reveal these finer structures.
Messier 77's core is known to host a supermassive black hole, which contributes to the galaxy’s high brightness at the centre. This region is now more visible due to enhanced observational data.
The image, enhanced by additional filters and processing techniques, provides a clearer view of how gas, dust, and gravity interact in the galaxy. It also helps astronomers identify active star-forming zones.
Messier 77’s reclassification over time reflects technological progress in astronomy. It serves as an example of how scientific understanding evolves with better tools and data.