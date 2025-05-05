From Titanic’s treasure to Roman gold coins: 6 most valuable underwater discoveries
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Beneath the waves lie fortunes lost to time—sunken ships, ancient coins, and royal cargoes. From billion-dollar galleons to priceless Roman relics, these underwater treasures tell tales of history, mystery, and fierce battles over who owns the past. But here are 6 most valuable underwater treasures to be found till date.
Sunk off the Colombian coast in 1708 during a naval battle, the Spanish galleon San José is believed to hold treasure worth up to $22 billion. Discovered in 2015, its recovery has been delayed by legal disputes involving Colombia, Spain, a US salvage firm, and indigenous Bolivians.
In 1804, the Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes was sunk by the British off Portugal. In 2007, the American firm Odyssey Marine recovered 600,000 coins worth around \$500 million. Spain successfully claimed the treasure in court, citing national heritage laws.
The Nuestra Señora de Atocha went down in 1622 during a hurricane near the Florida Keys. In 1985, after a lengthy search, treasure hunter Mel Fisher uncovered a trove worth up to $450 million. Legal disputes followed, highlighting persistent tensions over who has rightful ownership of submerged cultural heritage.
Off the Israeli coast, divers discovered around 2,000 Roman-era gold coins and artefacts in 2015. Dating back 1,600 years, the find is considered culturally invaluable. Authorities have emphasised its historical significance over monetary value.
Titanic, one of the most renowned shipwrecks in history, went down in April 1912 on its maiden voyage. The wreck was not found until 1985. The ship had split in two and much of its cargo was lost or deteriorated. Some items were, however, recovered in good condition and have sold for thousands at auctions. The total estimated worth of the find is USD 200 million.
Sunk in 1857, this American steamship carried tons of gold from California. Found in 1988, its recovered cargo has been valued at over $100 million.
These discoveries expose more than lost wealth—they reveal the complex interplay of history, ownership, and conservation.