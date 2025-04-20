'From IIT to NASA': Using NASA's James Webb, Indian-origin scientist spots signs of alien life on an exoplanet
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Dr Nikku Madhusudhan, an Indian-British astrophysicist at the University of Cambridge, has made headlines with a potential discovery of alien life on a distant planet called K2-18b. His research used data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and spotted gases possibly linked to life.
Madhusudhan’s team found dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) in K2-18b’s atmosphere. These gases are typically made by marine algae on Earth, sparking excitement about the possibility of extraterrestrial life in our universe.
Born in India in 1980, Nikku Madhusudhan studied engineering at IIT-BHU before completing his PhD at MIT, USA. Since 2013, he has worked at Cambridge University, where he is now a professor of astrophysics and exoplanetary science.
Madhusudhan introduced the concept of Hycean planets worlds with hydrogen rich atmospheres and ocean-covered surfaces. He believes these planets are prime candidates to host alien life due to their unique environment and chemistry.
From detecting titanium oxide in the atmosphere of WASP-19b to studying carbon-rich exoplanets like 55 Cancri e, Dr Madhusudhan has led several breakthroughs. In 2020, he even found evidence of water on planet K2-18b, years before the recent alien life hint.
For his work, Madhusudhan has received major honours: MERAC Prize for Theoretical Astrophysics (2019), IUPAP Young Scientist Medal (2016), Vainu Bappu Gold Medal (2014). He also won the Pilkington Prize for excellence in teaching at Cambridge.
With advanced telescopes and the rise of scientists like Dr Madhusudhan, we are closer than ever to answering the age-old question, Are we alone in the universe? His research has opened a new window into life beyond Earth.