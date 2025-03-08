Fountain on Moon? ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 findings suggest water is easy to extract from lunar surface
New research indicates that future astronauts may have easier access to water and ice deposits on the Moon than previously estimated. Findings from India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission suggest certain lunar regions could allow for simpler resource extraction.
Scientists led by Durga Prasad of the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad analysed temperature variations recorded at Chandrayaan-3’s landing site near the Moon’s south pole. They found significant fluctuations even within small distances.
Using the collected data, researchers developed a computer model to simulate lunar conditions, factoring in local topography and sunlight exposure. They found that higher latitudes with pole-facing slopes receive less intense solar energy, leading to cooler temperatures where ice could accumulate at shallow depths.
These findings are significant for agencies planning long-term lunar missions, such as NASA’s Artemis programme. The ability to extract water on the Moon could reduce dependence on Earth-based supplies and lower mission costs.
Extracted water could serve multiple functions, including drinking water for astronauts and the production of rocket fuel by separating hydrogen and oxygen. This could support sustainable lunar exploration.
The ChaSTE instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 recorded surface temperatures at the landing site. While the sunlit slope reached 82°C, an adjacent flat area facing the pole peaked at only 59°C, highlighting how terrain influences temperature differences.
The study suggests that regions with slopes greater than 14 degrees at higher latitudes, but facing the poles, may provide favourable conditions for ice accumulation. These areas may be more practical for future lunar exploration compared to cratered polar regions.
