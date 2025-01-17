Forget Earth, ISRO is growing 'food' in space! Here is why
Produced by Tarun Mishra
On January 4, 2025, ISRO announced the successful sprouting of cowpea seeds in space. This breakthrough, achieved through the CROPS experiment, marks a significant milestone in agricultural research for space exploration.
Developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the CROPS experiment successfully germinated cowpea seeds in just four days. The experiment aims to understand how plants grow in microgravity, an essential aspect for future long-duration space missions.
The PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM) is a stabilised platform designed to conduct various space experiments. Equipped with solar panels, a Li-Ion battery, and advanced navigation systems, POEM ensures precise control, allowing for more effective scientific research during space missions.
Agricultural research in space is critical for long-term space missions. Understanding how plants grow in microgravity will help scientists develop sustainable food sources for astronauts. This research also paves the way for supporting human life on other planets.
CROPS is part of a broader multi-phase platform developed by ISRO to advance its capabilities in growing plants in space. Successful plant growth in space could contribute to sustaining human life on other celestial bodies, supporting future space colonisation efforts.
The PSLV-C60 mission, launched on December 30, 2024, carried 24 payloads, including POEM-4. This mission, along with the successful plant experiments, highlights ISRO's growing role in space exploration and its readiness for more advanced missions.
The success of experiments like CROPS positions India as a leader in space research and technology. These developments are critical for future space missions, bringing us closer to understanding how to sustain human life beyond Earth and on other planets.
