'Final date has arrived': NASA's Sunita Williams set to return earlier than expected via SpaceX' Crew Dragon
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who launched on Boeing’s Starliner for a short 10-day mission in June 2024, are set to return to Earth on 16 March 2025 after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The astronauts’ extended stay resulted from technical issues with the Starliner spacecraft, which returned to Earth without them in September 2024. NASA opted to keep Wilmore and Williams on the ISS until a reliable return option was available.
Wilmore and Williams will return alongside NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Their return was initially planned for February but was delayed to March.
NASA has scheduled the Crew-10 mission for 12 March 2025. The arrival of its four astronauts on the ISS will allow Crew-9’s departure, facilitating Wilmore and Williams’ return to Earth.
Crew-10 was initially set to launch on a new Crew Dragon, but delays related to battery issues led NASA to switch to the previously flown Dragon capsule, Endurance. This decision was finalised in January.
Discussions regarding the spacecraft swap were underway before public attention highlighted the extended stay of Wilmore and Williams. NASA officials stated that delays in new spacecraft are common in manufacturing processes.
Crew-10 commander Anne McClain emphasised the role of global collaboration in space missions, referencing the Apollo-Soyuz mission’s legacy. She noted that international partnerships remain key to ISS operations and future space exploration.
