'Elon's absolutely factual': NASA's Sunita Williams' co-astronaut blames Biden for being stuck in space for over 9 months
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Elon Musk has alleged that the Biden administration rejected his proposal to use a SpaceX Dragon capsule to bring back two NASA astronauts, including Sunita Williams, from the International Space Station (ISS). He claims the decision was politically motivated.
During a media interaction from orbit, NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore supported Musk’s claim. When asked if Musk’s offer was denied, Wilmore stated, “What he says is absolutely factual,” adding credibility to Musk’s allegation.
Williams and Wilmore were originally scheduled to stay in space for just eight days, but technical problems with Boeing’s Starliner capsule have prolonged their mission to nine months, leaving them stranded on the ISS.
Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk suggested the Biden administration blocked SpaceX’s involvement to avoid giving him credit, which he believes could have political implications, particularly during Vice President Kamala Harris’s election campaign.
Musk stated on social media that the refusal to allow a SpaceX rescue mission was not a NASA decision but a directive from the White House, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the astronauts' delayed return.
Musk’s allegations have sparked debate, with critics arguing that political considerations were placed above astronaut safety. The extended stay on the ISS has raised concerns about potential health risks for the astronauts.
NASA has now confirmed that the astronauts, including Sunita Williams, are expected to return in the coming weeks following a change in the SpaceX capsule assignment, expediting their long-delayed journey back to Earth.
