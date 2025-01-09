Elon Musk's China problem! Beijing can track US stealth fighters using Starlink satellites
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Chinese scientists claim they can now detect stealth aircraft, such as the F-22 and F-35, using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network. This development could challenge US military's air superiority in potential conflicts.
The experiment involved a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone launched off the Guangdong coast. Despite the drone’s stealthy design, it was detected using electromagnetic radiation from a Starlink satellite passing over the Philippines.
Researchers used Starlink's electromagnetic waves for forward-scatter radar detection. By analysing signal disruptions, they located stealth targets without relying on traditional radar systems, which are more vulnerable to detection and jamming.
Stealth technology relies on minimising electromagnetic wave reflections. However, Chinese researchers argue that Starlink’s powerful signals can bypass these defences, providing a significant edge in detecting stealth jets and drones.
This experiment is part of China’s ongoing attempts to detect stealth aircraft. Earlier claims include developing meter-wave radars and infrared systems to track high-speed targets. These systems form a regional detection web against stealth technologies.
China has long been wary of the US using Starlink for military purposes, especially after its usage in Ukraine. This experiment showcases how China could turn the network’s capabilities to its advantage.
The technology demonstrated so far is limited to low-altitude, small-scale targets. While promising, its current stage is insufficient for direct military deployment, but researchers are optimistic about its potential applications in anti-stealth and anti-drone systems.
