'Earth will run out of oxygen': Super AI begins countdown for mass human extinction event

Produced by Tarun Mishra
A new study led by the University of Bristol has used advanced simulations to predict Earth's future climate. The study was published in journal 'Nature' in February, 2025.
The simulation predicts that Earth's continents will merge, forming a supercontinent called Pangaea Ultima. This landmass will trap heat due to its large, landlocked interior, leading to extreme temperatures.
Study suggests that extreme conditions could make the planet uninhabitable in 250 million years. With limited oceanic influence, temperatures could reach 50°C (122°F) in many regions. Increasing volcanic activity will release carbon dioxide, intensifying the greenhouse effect. Oxygen levels may decline, making survival difficult for mammals.
Heat and humidity will prevent cooling through sweating, causing mammals, including humans, to overheat. Scientists predict that 92 per cent of land will become uninhabitable, leaving only coastal and polar regions viable for life.
To survive, humans may need to develop underground settlements or become nocturnal. Evolution over millions of years could lead to heat-resistant traits. Technology might also help mitigate the extreme conditions.
Some researchers suggest that future human survival may depend on leaving Earth. If colonisation of other planets occurs, humanity could avoid the effects of Pangaea Ultima’s extreme climate.
Previous supercontinents have triggered mass extinctions due to tectonic shifts and climate changes. Scientists believe life may adapt, but the long-term survival of humans on Earth remains uncertain.
