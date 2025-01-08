'Earth to get its first Martian sample': NASA explores dual landing options with the help of ESA
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has announced a new approach to its Mars Sample Return Program by simultaneously pursuing two landing strategies during the formulation phase.
Administrator Bill Nelson has said that exploring two strategies ensures cost and schedule efficiency compared to previous plans. He acknowledged the potential of the samples to reshape humanity’s understanding of Mars and the broader universe.
The first landing strategy involves using the proven sky crane method, as demonstrated in past missions like Curiosity and Perseverance. The second strategy will rely on new commercial capabilities for delivering payloads to Mars' surface.
Both options include a redesigned landed platform equipped with a smaller Mars Ascent Vehicle and powered by a radioisotope power system. This system replaces solar panels, enabling operations during Mars’ dust storm season and simplifying the mission's overall complexity.
The lander will carry 30 sample tubes collected by the Perseverance rover. A redesigned sample-loading system reduces planetary protection concerns by eliminating external dust accumulation on the sample container.
The European Space Agency’s Earth Return Orbiter will be key to capturing the orbiting sample container in Mars’ orbit and returning it to Earth. ESA is currently evaluating NASA’s updated plan to finalise collaboration details.
The program seeks to return Martian rock and sediment samples to Earth to better understand Mars' geological history and assess its potential to host life in the past. The final mission design is expected to be confirmed by NASA in late 2026.
