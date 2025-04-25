'Earth splitting beneath Himalayas': Scientists warn India’s tectonic heart Is tearing apart
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Scientists have found that the Indian tectonic plate, previously believed to be sliding smoothly under the Eurasian plate, is in fact breaking apart beneath the Himalayas. The split is taking place approximately 100 kilometres beneath the Tibetan Plateau.
The research team, led by Lin Liu from China's Ocean University, used seismic imaging techniques to uncover signs of delamination. This process involves the denser lower layer of the tectonic plate sinking into the mantle, while the upper part continues to move forward.
By analysing data from 94 seismic stations in Tibet, the scientists studied S-waves and P-waves to create a three-dimensional image of the tectonic activity. Their model shows that parts of the Indian plate remain intact, while other regions are pulling apart under geological stress.
Observable patterns on the surface, such as earthquake activity and ground fissures across the Tibetan Plateau, support the theory of a splitting plate beneath. These features align with what the researchers have detected underground.
In addition to seismic data, researchers found increased levels of helium-3 in local spring waters — an isotope that originates from deep inside the Earth. This chemical evidence suggests material from deeper layers is reaching the surface, indicating tectonic disturbance below.
The findings contradict long-standing beliefs that the Indian plate has simply been sliding beneath Asia since their collision. Instead, the new evidence implies a more complex process of internal tearing and deformation, not previously documented in continental collision zones.
This development may improve models used for earthquake forecasting in South Asia. By understanding the 3D dynamics of plate movement, geologists hope to enhance preparedness for seismic hazards and gain a better understanding of Earth's ongoing structural evolution.