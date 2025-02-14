'Earth depends on you': China starts recruitment for defence against an asteroid that could hit our planet
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
China’s State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence (SASTIND) has launched a recruitment drive for a new planetary defence force, said a report by The Guardian. The job postings, which appeared on WeChat, seek graduates under 35 with expertise in aerospace engineering, asteroid detection, and international cooperation.
The recruitment comes as scientists raise concerns about asteroid 2024 YR4. Initially estimated to have a 1.3 per cent chance of impacting Earth in 2032, its probability has now increased to 2.2 per cent. Space agencies, including those in China, Europe, and the US, are closely monitoring the situation.
Applicants must hold a master’s degree or higher in astrophysics, aerospace science, or space exploration technology. The job descriptions focus on research into asteroid monitoring and early warning systems. Candidates are also expected to demonstrate strong political alignment with the Chinese Communist Party.
The announcement has generated significant discussion on Chinese social media. Some users highlighted the responsibility that comes with the role, while others made light of the situation. Comments ranged from “The Earth depends on you” to jokes about the consequences of failure.
China has been investing in asteroid monitoring and mitigation technologies for several years. While the recruitment coincides with 2024 YR4’s discovery, experts believe it is part of a broader strategy to strengthen planetary defence. This includes ground-based tracking and potential space-based systems.
China is preparing for its first asteroid-redirection test in 2027, targeting the smaller asteroid 2015 XF261. The mission is inspired by NASA’s 2020 Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which successfully altered the trajectory of an asteroid. However, scientists have raised concerns that targeting a small asteroid could create unpredictable debris.
China’s efforts are part of broader international discussions on asteroid threats. The UN’s Space Mission Planning Advisory Group, which includes China and other spacefaring nations, is coordinating response strategies. Scientists stress that 2024 YR4 should be studied rather than feared, as deflection technologies have already shown promising results.
{{ primary_category.name }}