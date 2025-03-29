'Highway to Hell': NASA's Hubble telescope discovers black hole 2.6 billion times bigger than our Sun
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has confirmed the presence of a supermassive black hole at the centre of the elliptical galaxy M87. Estimated to be 2.6 billion times the mass of the Sun, this discovery sheds new light on the role of black holes in galaxy formation and evolution.
The black hole’s existence was confirmed using images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope (HST). These observations provided clear evidence of an immense gravitational force at M87’s core, located 52 million light-years from Earth.
Astronomers first suspected the presence of a black hole in M87 in 1978, when Peter Young and his team observed unusual gravitational effects. However, limitations in ground-based telescopes delayed confirmation until recent HST data provided conclusive proof.
One of M87’s most striking features is its powerful plasma jet, which extends thousands of light-years into space. Fuelled by the black hole’s immense energy, this outflow is a significant source of X-ray and radio emissions.
The concentration of stars near M87’s centre is exceptionally high—at least 300 times denser than typical elliptical galaxies and 1,000 times denser than the Sun’s stellar neighbourhood. This extreme density is attributed to the black hole’s intense gravitational pull.
Black holes are regions where gravity is so strong that nothing, including light, can escape. Their immense gravitational influence distorts space and time, affects galaxy dynamics, and can lead to the formation of high-energy emissions and jets.
The discovery of M87’s black hole reinforces theories about the presence of such objects in large galaxies. It also provides new opportunities for studying gravitational physics, galaxy evolution, and the nature of extreme cosmic phenomena.
