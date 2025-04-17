Doomsday warning? 'Japanese Baba Yanga' predicts massive tsunami to hit in 2025
Ryo Tatsuki’s 1999 manga, The Future That I Saw, has become a source of fascination after its predictions of major disasters, including a tsunami set to strike Japan in 2025. This latest forecast has sparked a surge of online discussions, with some likening her to the renowned mystic Baba Vanga.
