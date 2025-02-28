'Don't do it Donald': NASA's James Webb Telescope could face 20% budget cut under Trump administration
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is humanity’s most powerful space observatory, capable of studying the earliest galaxies and exoplanets. Cutting its funding could slow down groundbreaking discoveries in astronomy and astrophysics.
The US has maintained its leadership in space exploration through projects like JWST. Reducing its budget risks ceding scientific advancements to other countries, such as China and the European Union, which are increasing investments in space research.
Space missions drive innovation, creating new technologies that benefit industries beyond astronomy, including healthcare, defence, and computing. Defunding JWST could hinder technological progress and job creation in these sectors.
JWST is crucial for studying exoplanets’ atmospheres, helping scientists determine if they could support life. Cutting its budget would weaken efforts to answer one of humanity’s biggest questions—are we alone in the universe?
Although primarily a space observatory, JWST’s advanced infrared capabilities can contribute to climate science by studying planetary atmospheres and solar system changes. Losing funding for such research could limit insights into Earth’s own climate future.
With over $10 billion already spent on JWST, defunding it now would waste previous investments. Continuing operations ensures taxpayers get the maximum scientific return from the project rather than letting valuable technology go under-utilised.
Space exploration captivates and inspires future scientists, engineers, and students. Cutting JWST’s funding could dampen public enthusiasm for space science, reducing interest in STEM education and careers critical to national progress.
