'Developed by Nokia': NASA to deploy first ever mobile tower on Moon via IM's lunar lander
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has successfully launched the Athena lander as part of Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission. The mission, in collaboration with Nokia, marks the establishment of the first mobile network on the Moon.
The Lunar Surface Communication System (LSCS), developed by Nokia, is set to provide connectivity using Earth-based cellular technology. The network aims to facilitate real-time communication and data transfer on the lunar surface.
Two lunar mobility vehicles—Intuitive Machines’ Micro-Nova Hopper and Lunar Outpost’s Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform (MAPP) rover—will use Nokia’s device modules to connect to the network. This will enable efficient command-and-control operations.
The lunar mobile network will support high-definition video streaming, telemetry data transfer, and remote communication between the lander and lunar vehicles. The system is designed to endure extreme lunar conditions, including temperature fluctuations and radiation.
NASA’s Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment 1 (PRIME-1) is also part of the mission. The experiment aims to drill into the Moon’s surface, collect regolith, and analyse its composition for volatiles using a mass spectrometer.
The mobile network is expected to play a crucial role in supporting upcoming lunar missions, including NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2028. The network could eventually be integrated into astronaut spacesuits for direct communication.
Nokia has expressed plans to expand the lunar network for sustained human presence on the Moon. As space exploration advances, such communication systems will be essential for future lunar operations and potential habitation.
