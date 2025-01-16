'Delayed Again': NASA's Sunita Williams' return to Earth postponed until the March-end
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has delayed the launch of the SpaceX Crew 10 mission from February to late March 2025, extending the stay of Crew 9 astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who arrived at the ISS on June 5, 2024, as part of the Crew 9 mission, will remain in orbit until the Crew 10 astronauts arrive to replace them. NASA prefers overlapping crew schedules to ensure seamless station operations.
Crew 9 initially launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, but due to technical challenges, NASA shifted to SpaceX’s Dragon capsules for subsequent missions, affecting the mission timelines.
NASA delayed Crew 10’s launch to allow more preparation time for the new Dragon spacecraft, which offers advanced capabilities. The decision was made to uphold rigorous safety and operational standards.
Crew 10 includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their launch on the new Dragon capsule requires additional adjustments to ensure mission readiness.
Despite the delay, Williams and Wilmore remain focused on their responsibilities, including spacewalks, station maintenance, and scientific research. Williams expressed her readiness to return home but emphasised the importance of their ongoing work.
The delay shows NASA’s commitment to uninterrupted ISS operations and research. The extended overlap between Crew 9 and Crew 10 minimises disruptions and maintains the station’s productivity.
