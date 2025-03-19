‘Daughter of India’: PM Modi acknowledges NASA's Sunita Williams’ contribution to space exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his appreciation to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams as she returns from the International Space Station (ISS) after a nine-month mission. In a letter delivered by astronaut Mike Massimino, Modi wrote, “Even though you are thousands of miles away, you remain close to our hearts,” expressing the pride of 1.4 billion Indians.
Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore were originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, but technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft led to an extended stay of over nine months aboard the ISS.
The astronauts undocked from the ISS on 18 March 2025, beginning a 17-hour return journey to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA has closely monitored weather conditions to ensure a safe landing.
PM Modi’s letter highlighted India’s strong connection with Williams, stating, “India is praying for your health and success.” He also extended an invitation for her to visit India after her return.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean at approximately 3:27 AM IST on 19 March. The descent involves a series of critical maneuvers, including detaching the trunk and deploying parachutes for a safe landing.
Williams' extended stay and safe return highlight the challenges of space travel and the adaptability required for long-duration missions. Her experience contributes valuable insights into spaceflight resilience.
Following splashdown, recovery teams will retrieve the astronauts and transport them back to solid ground. Williams’ journey is seen as an inspiration for future generations of astronauts, reinforcing her status as a prominent figure in space exploration.
