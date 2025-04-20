'Dangerous for people on Earth’: NASA warns ISS is dying and could break apart in orbit
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
A NASA safety group has expressed serious concern about the International Space Station. They have said that the ISS is entering the most dangerous phase of its life as it moves closer to retirement in 2030.
Experts say small cracks in the Russian-built Zvezda module are among the top risks. These cracks, found years ago, are still being investigated. NASA and Roscosmos plan to meet soon in Moscow to discuss solutions.
Another worry is how to bring the ISS safely back to Earth in an emergency. NASA is working with SpaceX on a special spacecraft for this, but it’s not ready yet. If the ISS breaks apart before then, it could be dangerous for people on Earth.
The station is also struggling with late supply missions. One planned cargo delivery had to be cancelled due to damage. Another, from Sierra Space’s new Dream Chaser, is delayed until late summer.
The NASA panel warns that many of these issues come from not having enough money. They say the budget shortfall is making it harder to fix problems, replace parts, and safely manage the station.
NASA also needs funds for new commercial space stations and a deorbit system. The panel warns that if all this money comes from the ISS budget, it could stretch resources too thin and put the current space station at further risk.
NASA’s safety experts praised the ISS team’s dedication; however, they said the next few years could be the most dangerous. They urged NASA to keep funding and resources strong until the station is brought home safely.