'Cumberland': NASA discovers an ancient rock that indicates evidence of alien life on Mars
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s Curiosity rover has made a notable discovery from a rock sample it first drilled years ago. The sample, known as “Cumberland,” was recently reanalysed using a more intense heating method, leading to the detection of new organic compounds.
The reanalysis revealed long-chain hydrocarbons—organic molecules that resemble those found in biological material on Earth. These molecules are among the most complex organics identified on Mars so far.
On Earth, such molecules are often linked to living organisms, though they can also arise through non-biological processes. The Martian discovery does not confirm life, but it adds to evidence suggesting Mars once had conditions suitable for life.
Curiosity’s onboard chemistry lab, known as SAM (Sample Analysis at Mars), was initially designed to detect amino acids. However, during a high-temperature experiment on the Cumberland sample, the lab instead identified the newly reported hydrocarbons.
The presence of these molecules in a rock estimated to be 3.7 billion years old suggests that organic material may have persisted on Mars far longer than previously assumed. It also implies that early Mars may have had more Earth-like environmental conditions.
The findings highlight the value of revisiting and reanalysing earlier samples. The molecules went undetected during previous studies, suggesting that future missions could yield further insights even from already explored sites.
This discovery strengthens the case for more detailed exploration and sample-return missions. Scientists are now more hopeful that future studies could reveal further signs of ancient biochemical processes on Mars.