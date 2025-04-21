'Cumberland': NASA discovers an ancient rock that indicates evidence of alien life on Mars

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra
Apr 21, 2025, 07:48 PM

Curiosity Rover Revisits Old Sample

NASA’s Curiosity rover has made a notable discovery from a rock sample it first drilled years ago. The sample, known as “Cumberland,” was recently reanalysed using a more intense heating method, leading to the detection of new organic compounds.

Detection of Long Organic Molecules

The reanalysis revealed long-chain hydrocarbons—organic molecules that resemble those found in biological material on Earth. These molecules are among the most complex organics identified on Mars so far.

Possible Indicators of Past Life

On Earth, such molecules are often linked to living organisms, though they can also arise through non-biological processes. The Martian discovery does not confirm life, but it adds to evidence suggesting Mars once had conditions suitable for life.

Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) Instrument

Curiosity’s onboard chemistry lab, known as SAM (Sample Analysis at Mars), was initially designed to detect amino acids. However, during a high-temperature experiment on the Cumberland sample, the lab instead identified the newly reported hydrocarbons.

Scientific Significance of the Findings

The presence of these molecules in a rock estimated to be 3.7 billion years old suggests that organic material may have persisted on Mars far longer than previously assumed. It also implies that early Mars may have had more Earth-like environmental conditions.

Surprise from a Previously Studied Rock

The findings highlight the value of revisiting and reanalysing earlier samples. The molecules went undetected during previous studies, suggesting that future missions could yield further insights even from already explored sites.

Implications for Future Exploration

This discovery strengthens the case for more detailed exploration and sample-return missions. Scientists are now more hopeful that future studies could reveal further signs of ancient biochemical processes on Mars.