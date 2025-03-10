'Countdown begins': NASA’s Sunita Williams' return mission is ready to bring her back to Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
SpaceX is preparing to launch the Crew-10 mission, which will transport four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission aims to replace the current crew at the station.
The launch is planned from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday at 5:18 a.m. IST. The Dragon spacecraft, previously used for Crew-3, Crew-5, and Crew-7 missions, will be used for this mission.
The Crew-10 mission will carry four astronauts: Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers from NASA, Takuya Onishi from JAXA, and Kirill Peskov from Roscosmos.
Following the launch, the spacecraft will separate from Falcon 9 and perform a series of manoeuvres to align with the ISS. After docking, the crew will enter the station and begin their mission.
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been at the ISS for over eight months. They originally arrived on Boeing’s Starliner for an eight-day mission in 2024, but delays extended their stay.
NASA has scheduled their return around 19 or 20 March aboard a SpaceX vehicle. This will take place after the Crew-10 team is fully settled on the ISS.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the delay, suggesting the Biden administration was responsible. He commented on Williams’ prolonged stay and referenced her appearance in his remarks. NASA has confirmed the astronauts will return as planned.
