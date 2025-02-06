Countdown begins! ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2027, Samudrayaan in 2026 and Gaganyaan in 2025
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
India will launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission in 2027, with plans to collect samples of moon rocks and bring them back to Earth, announced Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. The mission will involve multiple launches using the LVM-3 rocket.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will consist of five different components, which will be launched in separate stages and then assembled in orbit before proceeding with the collection of lunar samples, according to Singh.
In addition to Chandrayaan-4, the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts to low-earth orbit and return them safely, is set for launch in 2026. This mission is part of India’s expanding space exploration agenda.
Another major initiative, the Samudrayaan mission, is scheduled for 2026. This mission will send three scientists in a submersible to a depth of 6,000 meters to explore the ocean seabed, advancing scientific research in marine environments.
The Samudrayaan mission is expected to unlock resources critical to India’s economic growth, including minerals, rare metals, and marine biodiversity. The findings from this exploration could contribute to environmental sustainability and economic development.
India’s space economy, currently valued at $8 billion, is projected to grow to $44 billion over the next decade. The country’s space sector has seen significant development in the past decade, driven by reforms, increased private sector involvement, and enhanced international collaborations.
India is expanding its space infrastructure, including the construction of a third launch pad for heavier rockets. Additionally, a new launch site will be established in Tamil Nadu for small satellite launches, further enhancing the country’s space capabilities.
{{ primary_category.name }}