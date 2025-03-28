'Cosmic Kaboom': Scientists confirm date of a star explosion in deep space
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have identified three possible dates—March 27, November 10, and June 25, 2026—for the next nova event of T Corona Borealis (T CrB). The predictions are based on an orbital pattern, but many experts remain sceptical.
T CrB is a binary system where a white dwarf siphons material from a red giant. As the white dwarf accumulates this material, it builds up pressure, eventually triggering a thermonuclear explosion known as a nova.
Unlike typical novas, T CrB erupts multiple times within a century. Recorded explosions occurred in 1866, 1946, and possibly as early as 1217. A pattern of brightening before previous nova events suggests another eruption is imminent.
Some astronomers propose the presence of a third celestial body influencing the nova cycle. If real, this object could explain the periodic explosions, but no direct evidence has been found.
Observations show that before past nova events, T CrB brightened, then dimmed. This pattern repeated between 2015 and 2023, suggesting an increase in material transfer to the white dwarf, a likely precursor to an explosion.
During its last nova in 1946, T CrB became as bright as the stars in the Big Dipper. When it erupts again, it will briefly be visible to the naked eye across much of the Northern Hemisphere.
T CrB’s white dwarf is close to the Chandrasekhar limit, the threshold beyond which it will explode as a Type Ia supernova. While this event is still hundreds of thousands of years away, its recurring novas will continue to be closely watched.
