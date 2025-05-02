Confirmed! ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla will launch into space on May 29
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to become the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). He will fly aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), scheduled for launch on May 29, 2025, at 10:33 PM IST from Florida.
This mission marks India’s return to human spaceflight after more than 40 years. The last Indian to fly in space was Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984, who travelled aboard a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft. Shukla’s mission is a significant milestone in India’s space journey.
Shukla will serve as pilot on the Ax-4 mission, which includes a multinational crew. The team is led by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and includes astronauts from Poland and Hungary. The mission is jointly conducted by NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and ISRO.
Shukla, a highly experienced test pilot with over 2,000 flying hours, was selected for India’s astronaut programme in 2019. He underwent extensive training in both Russia and India to prepare for the mission and future assignments under India’s Gaganyaan programme.
During the 14-day stay aboard the ISS, Shukla will support several experiments. These include studies on cyanobacteria, relevant to life support systems being developed for Gaganyaan. He will also assist with spacecraft operations and onboard maintenance tasks.
ISRO has confirmed that seven Indian experiments will be conducted as part of the Ax-4 mission. According to Tushar Phadnis, Group Head for Microgravity Platforms and Research at ISRO, these were chosen through a rigorous selection process, ensuring their compatibility with a short-duration space mission.
Shukla’s participation is considered a preparatory step for India’s first indigenous human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, targeted for 2026. It also enhances India’s position in global space collaboration and is expected to inspire future generations in aerospace and STEM fields.