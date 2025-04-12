China's Chang’e 8 to turn Moon soil into bricks for building lunar infrastructure
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
China has announced the Chang’e 8 mission for 2028, aimed at testing new lunar construction technology. The mission is part of the country's broader plan to establish a permanent base on the moon.
The mission will focus on creating 3D-printed bricks using lunar regolith, or moon soil, removing the need to transport construction materials from Earth.
Chinese scientists have developed a device that concentrates sunlight to melt lunar soil at temperatures of 1,400–1,500°C. This molten material is then shaped into bricks using 3D printing technology.
According to the Chinese Lunar Exploration Programme, the technique is designed to make use of lunar materials, reducing dependence on supplies from Earth and potentially lowering mission costs.
China has already produced brick samples using moon soil simulants. These are being tested aboard the Tiangong space station for three years to assess durability under space conditions.
Before Chang’e 8, the Chang’e 7 mission in 2026 will survey the lunar south pole, searching for water ice and assessing suitable locations for future infrastructure.
The data from Chang’e 7 and Chang’e 8 will inform the development of the proposed International Lunar Research Station. China also plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030 as part of its long-term exploration goals.