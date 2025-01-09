'China vs NASA': A billion dollar battle to bring 1st Martian sample back to Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA is exploring partnerships with SpaceX or Blue Origin to manage the escalating costs of the Mars Sample Return mission, aiming to bring Martian rocks back to Earth. The mission's original cost estimates have been significantly reduced by considering private sector involvement.
China is planning a straightforward "grab-and-go" mission to retrieve Mars samples by 2028, outpacing NASA's timeline. This approach could allow China to achieve this milestone before the US, adding urgency to NASA's efforts.
NASA is considering two approaches for the Mars lander. First, to establish a Sky Crane system or second, a heavy-lift lander from commercial providers like SpaceX or Blue Origin.
To counter the challenges posed by Mars' dust storms, NASA is moving towards using nuclear batteries for the lander. It will enhance energy and heat efficiency over traditional solar panels.
With commercial partnerships, NASA's revised plans estimate costs for the Mars Sample Return mission could range from $5.8 to $7.7 billion, significantly lower than previous projections of $11 billion, with a sample return expected between 2035 and 2039.
China plans to utilise two Long March-5 carrier rockets for its Mars sample return mission, named Tianwen-3, scheduled to launch in 2028. These rockets will support both the landing and return phases of the mission. While exact costs have not been disclosed publicly, estimates suggest that China's simpler, less complex approach might keep the mission's expenses significantly lower than those projected for NASA.
The mission involves joint efforts with the European Space Agency (ESA), which is developing an Earth Return Orbiter to intercept and return samples from Mars orbit.
{{ primary_category.name }}