China to launch first Pakistani astronaut in space, will visit Tiangong Space Station
In a landmark development, China is set to send the first Pakistani astronaut into space, marking a significant milestone in Sino-Pakistani relations and space exploration, according to a report by Reuters.
The Pakistani astronaut will embark on a journey to the Tiangong space station aboard a Shenzhou spacecraft. While specific details about the mission timeline and crew composition are yet to be officially announced, preparations are underway to ensure the mission’s success.
Tiangong, meaning “Heavenly Palace,” is China’s modular space station, orbiting Earth at an altitude between 217 and 280 miles (340 to 450 kilometers). Completed in late 2022, the station comprises three modules: the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules, Wentian and Mengtian, forming a T-shaped structure.
Tiangong is designed to support a crew of three astronauts for extended missions and can accommodate up to six during crew changeovers. The station is equipped with advanced facilities for scientific research across various disciplines, including space life sciences, microgravity physics, and materials science.
Since becoming operational, Tiangong has hosted multiple crewed missions. Notably, the Shenzhou-19 mission, launched in October 2024, involved three astronauts conducting 86 scientific experiments over six months.
These experiments encompassed areas such as space life sciences and materials science, with a particular focus on testing bricks made from simulated lunar soil, aiming to pave the way for constructing a lunar research station by 2035.
China has expressed a strong interest in international collaboration aboard Tiangong. The inclusion of a Pakistani astronaut signifies a step towards broader international participation. Additionally, China plans to expand Tiangong by adding new modules, aiming to enhance its capabilities and accommodate more international astronauts and scientific projects.
