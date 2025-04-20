China sends 6 classified satellites into orbit with Long March 6A, plans 20 launches in 2025
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
On April 18, China launched six classified Shiyan-series satellites using its powerful Long March 6A rocket. The liftoff took place at 6:51 p.m. Eastern time zone from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China.
The satellites are officially described as being used for space environment detection and technical tests. However, no detailed information or images were shared. Experts believe they may be testing new space technologies, similar to the way the U.S. military uses classified spacecraft.
The Long March 6A is a modern Chinese rocket that uses liquid fuel in its core and solid fuel boosters on the side. This was its 11th flight since its debut in 2022, and all have been successful so far. It can carry 4,500 kg into orbit.
This launch was the first time the Long March 6A rocket used a “multi-satellite wall-mounted deployment” method. Instead of stacking the satellites, they were placed around the rocket like a ring, a complex integration method that saves space.
China has a series of satellites under the Shiyan name, many of which are used for experimental or military purposes. Western analysts believe these missions are used to test space surveillance, new communication systems, or spy tech in space.
This was China’s 20th orbital launch of 2025. The country recently launched TJS-17, another secret satellite, and is now preparing for Shenzhou-20, a six-month crewed mission to the Tiangong space station. Even bigger missions like Tianwen-2 are coming soon.
China’s space programme is advancing fast with both civil and military missions. The next big launch, Shenzhou-20, is expected within days. With powerful rockets like Long March 6A, China continues to secure its position as a global space leader.