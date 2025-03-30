China now has 'Kill Mesh' in space, says US Space Force's vice chief
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The United States is at a critical point in space security, as China and Russia continue to develop advanced space warfare capabilities. General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations, warned that the US must accelerate its efforts to maintain an advantage.
China and Russia have demonstrated space warfare capabilities, including satellite jamming, spoofing, and dazzling. Notable incidents include Russia’s anti-satellite test in 2022 and a Chinese satellite using a robotic arm to move another satellite into a graveyard orbit.
Speaking at the 16th annual McAleese "Defence Programs" Conference, Guetlein stated that the US Space Force needs to evolve from managing satellites for defence infrastructure to actively defending space assets against emerging threats.
China’s space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems have evolved into an integrated “Kill Mesh,” a network that links ISR satellites with weapon systems, increasing their ability to track and target space assets.
Guetlein highlighted how past agreements to avoid interference in space are no longer being observed. The rise of adversarial tactics, including shadowing US satellites, has created a new "cat and mouse" dynamic in orbit.
With commercial and allied nations advancing rapidly, Guetlein stressed the need for collaboration. Working together, he said, would improve resilience, redundancy, and deterrence against adversarial actions.
The Space Force is working on integrated defence systems, including the Golden Dome project. Proposed under President Trump’s administration, it aims to link previously independent space defence capabilities into a unified network to strengthen US space security.
