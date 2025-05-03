'Chemical time capsule': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers hidden methanol on ancient icy bodies in the Kuiper Belt
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has been used to study trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs), icy minor planets located in the distant Kuiper Belt. These objects are considered remnants from the early solar system.
The study identified methanol ice on the surface and below the surface of several TNOs. Methanol is a simple alcohol that can contribute to the formation of organic compounds, such as sugars.
Researchers observed that some TNOs showed signs of depleted surface methanol, while others had subsurface methanol, protected from space radiation. This division suggests different evolutionary paths or environmental exposure.
According to the study, surface methanol is destroyed over time by space radiation. However, methanol preserved beneath the surface remains intact, offering a record of the solar system’s chemical past.
The presence of methanol hints at its possible inheritance from interstellar space. It has also been detected on comets, reinforcing its ancient and widespread presence in planetary building materials.
When exposed to radiation, methanol forms new compounds. This transformation serves as a “chemical time capsule,” offering insights into how TNOs have changed over billions of years.
The findings, led by researchers from the University of Central Florida and Spain’s University of Oviedo, were published in March in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The research is part of the “Discovering the Surface Compositions of Trans-Neptunian Objects” programme.