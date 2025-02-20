'Cheapest version': Apple launches iPhone 16e! Know all about features, pricing, battery life and more
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 series, positioned as a more affordable option. Pre-orders begin on 21 February, with availability starting on 28 February.
Powered by the A18 chip and Apple's first in-house modem, C1, the iPhone 16e offers optimised power efficiency. The device delivers extended battery life, lasting up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11.
The iPhone 16e is designed to integrate Apple Intelligence, enabling AI-driven features such as enhanced Siri capabilities, image clean-up tools, and generative emoji creation. Some tasks are processed on-device, while larger models operate via Apple’s Private Cloud Compute.
The device features a 48MP Fusion camera with computational photography, an integrated 2x Telephoto lens, and support for 4K video recording with Dolby Vision. The front-facing TrueDepth camera offers autofocus for improved selfies and Face ID authentication.
The iPhone 16e includes satellite-based messaging, emergency SOS, and roadside assistance for users outside cellular coverage. It also supports Crash Detection, which automatically contacts emergency services in case of a severe accident.
Users can customise the Action Button to perform various tasks, including launching the camera, switching sound modes, using accessibility features, and integrating with third-party apps for specific functions.
Apple states that the iPhone 16e is made with over 30 per cent recycled materials, including 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the battery and 85 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure. The packaging is entirely fibre-based, aligning with Apple's goal to phase out plastic in packaging by the end of the year.
