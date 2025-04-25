'Celebrating Hubble Telescope's 35th birthday': NASA confirm its space eye is in excellent condition
Produced by Tarun Mishra
On April 24, 2025, the Hubble Space Telescope marked 35 years since its launch. Operated jointly by NASA and the European Space Agency, it continues to deliver data used in astronomical research worldwide.
Jennifer Wiseman, Hubble’s Senior Project Scientist, confirmed that the telescope’s instruments are in "excellent technical condition." She noted an increase in peer-reviewed research papers based on Hubble data.
After launch, a flaw in its main mirror was corrected in 1993 through a shuttle mission. Hubble was built to be serviced in orbit, with upgrades carried out across five astronaut missions, the latest in 2009.
Although originally relying on multiple gyroscopes for positioning, engineers developed a method for Hubble to operate using just one, allowing it to continue observations after hardware failures.
Despite being over a decade old, instruments like the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph still deliver valuable results. Hubble remains the only general-purpose ultraviolet observatory currently in service.
Hubble complements other major observatories such as the James Webb Space Telescope and ALMA. Together, they offer a broader view of the universe, covering a range of wavelengths and cosmic timescales.
Though Hubble may re-enter Earth’s atmosphere in the 2030s due to orbital decay, discussions are ongoing about a potential robotic mission to raise its orbit and extend its life, though no mission is currently planned.