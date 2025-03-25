Can your pet understand human language? The answer might surprise you

Primate Language Experiments

Primates such as Koko the gorilla and Kanzi the bonobo have demonstrated some ability to communicate through sign language and lexigram boards. Koko reportedly knew 1,000 signs but was not fluent, and her signs were often open to interpretation. Kanzi, using a lexigram board, could associate symbols with objects and actions, but debate remains over whether he understood syntax or was merely recognising patterns.