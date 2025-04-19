Can the Sun help make water on the Moon? NASA’s new experiment says — maybe!
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Can solar wind create water on the Moon? NASA scientists now say: Maybe yes! A new experiment shows that charged particles from the Sun might help form water on the Moon's surface.
Solar wind is a stream of fast moving hydrogen particles from the Sun. On Earth, our magnetic field blocks them. However, Moon has no protection. These particles hit the surface directly.
NASA used Moon dust from Apollo 17 to test this idea. They bombarded the dust with a fake solar wind beam for days. The result? A chemical signal showing hydroxyl and water were likely formed.
Future Artemis astronauts may use Moon water as a resource. Water is critical for drinking, fuel, and breathable oxygen. This discovery could support long term lunar missions.
NASA scientists built a sealed chamber to mimic the Moon’s airless environment. They blasted the Moon dust with particles. A spectrometer revealed a signature dip at 3 microns, the mark of water.
Spacecraft data showed Moon water appears in the morning and fades by afternoon. However, at night, it returns. This hints that the solar wind is constantly making small amounts of water.
NASA wants to understand if this process can be used for water harvesting on the Moon. Future missions may explore this more, and it could help us survive and thrive in space.