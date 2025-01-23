'Last of Us': Can Cordyceps cause a zombie apocalypse?
Cordyceps is a genus of parasitic fungi known for infecting insects and taking over their bodies. It manipulates the host’s behaviour, forcing it to spread fungal spores before its demise.
Once inside an insect, Cordyceps grows and invades the host's tissues, ultimately controlling its actions. This phenomenon has been observed in ants, which are made to climb plants and secure themselves before dying, enabling the fungus to release its spores effectively.
While Cordyceps currently affects insects, scientists have speculated on the possibility of fungi adapting to infect mammals, including humans. This would require significant evolutionary changes, but environmental shifts could influence fungal adaptability.
For Cordyceps to affect humans, it would need to bypass the mammalian immune system and establish control over the nervous system, a process observed in insects but unproven in larger organisms.
Rising global temperatures may accelerate fungal adaptation to higher body temperatures, making them more capable of infecting warm-blooded hosts. This has led some researchers to explore the implications for human health.
Experts emphasise that while the idea of a Cordyceps-induced human zombie scenario is speculative, it highlights the importance of understanding fungal evolution and its potential risks to public health.
The concept of Cordyceps creating zombies has gained attention through TV series and games like "The Last of Us," sparking interest in real-world fungal behaviours. While far-fetched, it serves as a reminder of the intricate relationship between humans and nature
