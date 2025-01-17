Can a spacewalk turn fatal for NASA’s Sunita Williams?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague are taking part in Spacewalk 91 and 92 from the International Space Station (ISS). Williams will engage in critical maintenance tasks during two spacewalks, scheduled for Jan 16 and Jan 23 , which are expected to last about six-and-a-half hours each.
The spacewalks Williams is engaged in involve significant tasks, such as replacing a rate gyro assembly and installing protective patches on the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) telescope. These tasks are essential for maintaining the ISS’s stability and function in orbit.
Spacewalks expose astronauts to environmental hazards such as radiation and potential ammonia leaks from the ISS coolant system. These risks could have long-term effects, especially for astronauts like Williams, who has been in space for months. The risks associated with spacewalks could be compounded as Williams’ time in space continues, raising questions about the long-term impact on her health.
At 59, Williams may face health risks associated with spacewalks, including physical strain and prolonged exposure to space conditions. While Williams has previously undergone medical checks and passed all health requirements for the mission, the risks of extended space stays, such as weight loss and physical fatigue, remain a concern.
Before embarking on the mission, Williams and Hague underwent a series of health checks, including visual and hearing tests, as well as physical exams to ensure they were fit for the spacewalk. These precautions are in place to mitigate health risks and ensure the astronauts’ safety.
The spacewalks in January 2025 are the first to be conducted since NASA's aborted mission in June 2024. That mission, which had astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Matthew Dominick slated for the walk, was delayed due to an issue with the spacesuit’s cooling system. NASA has resolved the technical difficulties that caused the earlier mission's cancellation.
Williams and Hague are both experienced astronauts, with Williams completing her eighth spacewalk and Hague his fourth. They have been trained for long-duration spacewalks and are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.
