'Blood moon': First lunar eclipse in three years to occur this month! Date and details inside

Timings for North American Observers

For observers on the East Coast of North America, the partial eclipse will begin at 1:09 a.m. EDT on 14 March, with totality occurring from 2:26 a.m. to 3:32 a.m. EDT. On the West Coast, the partial eclipse will start at 10:09 p.m. PDT on 13 March, with totality from 11:26 p.m. to 12:32 a.m. PDT.