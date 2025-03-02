'Blood moon': First lunar eclipse in three years to occur this month! Date and details inside
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The first total lunar eclipse in three years is set to take place on 13-14 March 2025. This marks the return of a rare astronomical event where the Moon will appear deep red in the night sky, commonly known as a ‘Blood Moon.’
The eclipse will be visible in North and South America, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Viewers in these regions will be able to witness the event over a period of approximately five hours, with the total eclipse lasting 65 minutes.
For observers on the East Coast of North America, the partial eclipse will begin at 1:09 a.m. EDT on 14 March, with totality occurring from 2:26 a.m. to 3:32 a.m. EDT. On the West Coast, the partial eclipse will start at 10:09 p.m. PDT on 13 March, with totality from 11:26 p.m. to 12:32 a.m. PDT.
During a total lunar eclipse, Earth’s shadow fully covers the Moon, causing it to take on a red or orange hue. This phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, occurs because shorter blue wavelengths of light are scattered, while longer red and orange wavelengths travel through Earth’s atmosphere and illuminate the Moon.
The exact shade of red during a Blood Moon depends on atmospheric conditions. Factors such as dust, pollution, and volcanic activity can influence the depth of the colour, making the Moon appear anywhere from copper to deep crimson.
Unlike solar eclipses, which require protective eyewear, a total lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye. Skywatchers can witness the event without any specialised equipment, making it accessible to the general public.
The next total lunar eclipse will occur on 7-8 September 2025, with better visibility for observers in Asia. However, the March eclipse remains a significant opportunity for those in the Americas and Europe to witness this rare celestial event.
