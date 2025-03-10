'Blood Moon 2025': Where to see the total lunar eclipse this week
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The first total lunar eclipse since 2022 will take place on the night of 13-14 March 2025. The Moon will pass through Earth's shadow for 65 minutes, appearing red in what is commonly known as a "Blood Moon." The eclipse will be visible from various parts of the world, depending on the time and location.
The eclipse will be seen in full across North and South America, with the Pacific Ocean experiencing the peak of the event. Parts of Europe will see the eclipse at moonset, while East Asia will catch it as the Moon rises. The visibility will depend on local weather conditions and clear skies.
The event will last around six hours, beginning with the penumbral phase at 03:57 UTC and ending at 10:00 UTC. The total phase, when the Moon turns red, will occur between 06:26 and 07:31 UTC. Observers in different time zones should adjust accordingly.
All 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico will witness the full eclipse. In South America, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile will see totality after midnight on 14 March. Locations with minimal cloud cover will have the best views.
Western Europe, including the UK, France, and Spain, will see the early stages before moonset. Some regions in West Africa, such as Morocco and Senegal, will experience totality briefly before dawn. Iceland and Greenland will have the best views in Europe, with totality visible before moonset.
New Zealanders will see the Moon already in partial shadow at moonrise. Other parts of Oceania will have limited visibility, depending on their geographical position relative to the eclipse's timeline.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch without protective equipment. Live streams and updates will be available online, allowing viewers worldwide to follow the event in real-time. Weather conditions will play a key role in visibility, with clearer skies expected in regions such as the western United States, parts of Mexico, and Chile’s Atacama Desert.
