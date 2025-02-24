'Battle of sky in 1561': Were UFO sightings reported before the 20th century?

1561 Nuremberg Incident

On 14 April 1561, residents of Nuremberg, Germany, reported seeing an aerial event involving orbs, crosses, cylinders, and a large black arrow-shaped object. According to a local woodcut by artist Hans Glaser, these objects appeared to be in combat before falling to the ground. However, there was no mention of extraterrestrials, and the event was considered a divine sign rather than a UFO encounter.