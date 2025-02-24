'Battle of sky in 1561': Were UFO sightings reported before the 20th century?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Reports of unexplained aerial phenomena have been recorded for centuries. However, there is no consensus on what constitutes the first UFO sighting, as many historical accounts describe unusual celestial events without explicitly identifying them as unidentified flying objects.
Sumerian and Babylonian cuneiform tablets from the second and first millennia B.C. contain descriptions of changing sky formations and black meteors. These were interpreted as religious omens rather than unexplained objects, making it difficult to classify them as UFO sightings.
On 14 April 1561, residents of Nuremberg, Germany, reported seeing an aerial event involving orbs, crosses, cylinders, and a large black arrow-shaped object. According to a local woodcut by artist Hans Glaser, these objects appeared to be in combat before falling to the ground. However, there was no mention of extraterrestrials, and the event was considered a divine sign rather than a UFO encounter.
Before UFOs were linked to extraterrestrials, sightings were often attributed to human military activity. In England, sightings of unidentified dirigibles in 1912 and 1914 led civilians to suspect German surveillance efforts, reflecting broader concerns of the time.
The modern UFO phenomenon gained momentum in June 1947 when pilot Kenneth Arnold reported seeing nine fast-moving objects flying near Mount Rainier, Washington. Initially, he believed they were secret military aircraft. His description of their movement led to the term "flying saucer," which became central to UFO culture.
Following Arnold’s account, similar sightings increased in frequency, particularly in the United States. However, early reports rarely suggested alien visitors. Instead, speculation focused on military developments, particularly during the Cold War.
Researchers suggest that historical UFO reports reflect the concerns and beliefs of their time. Studying these accounts provides insight into how human imagination and cultural narratives shape perceptions of unexplained phenomena.
