Are you living in a potential nuclear strike zone? Here's your survival plan
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Major metros cities and military bases in Northern India could be potential targets in case of potential nuclear conflict with Pakistan. Although India does have anti missile Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) alongside Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) systems intercepting threats at higher and lower altitudes, understanding proximity to the nuclear strike zone locations helps assess immediate risk.
Keep an emergency bag ready with essentials: water, dry food, first aid, flashlight, power bank, radio, iodine tablets, personal ID, and cash. It should be light, waterproof, and easy to carry.
Your best protection is underground. Identify basements, metro stations, or underground parking lots nearby. If you're at home, the safest place is an inner room with no windows.
First comes the blinding light and shockwave — drop, cover, and shield your eyes. Next is radioactive fallout — stay indoors for at least 48–72 hours. The aftermath requires rationing and avoiding exposure.
Tape windows and doors to prevent radioactive dust from entering. Turn off fans, ACs, or anything that brings outside air in. Use wet towels under doors to block air gaps.
Internet may fail. Use battery-powered or hand-crank radios to get official updates. Follow alerts from NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) or civil defence messages
Post 72 hours, food and water become critical. Learn basic purification techniques, grow microgreens indoors, and make contact with local support systems or emergency services as networks return.