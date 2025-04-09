April’s Pink Moon: Why It’s Called That, And When To Watch

Contrary to its name, the Pink Moon doesn’t appear pink. The name is inspired by the blooming of pink wildflowers, specifically phlox, during this time of year.
The term Pink Moon originates from Native American traditions, particularly the Algonquin tribes, symbolizing the bloom of pink phlox wildflowers in early spring
This full moon is also known by other names such as Breaking Ice Moon, Egg Moon, Seed Moon, and Awakening Moon, reflecting cultural symbols of rebirth, healing, and growth
For the best viewing experience, it is recommended to watch the Pink Moon just after moonrise when it appears largest, ideally from a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon
Viewing is best in a dark area away from city lights, and using binoculars or a small telescope can enhance the experience
In 2025, the Pink Moon will also be a Micromoon, meaning it will be at its furthest point from Earth, known as apogee, causing it to appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual
