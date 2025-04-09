April’s Pink Moon: Why It’s Called That, And When To Watch

The Pink Moon is the name given to the full moon that occurs in April, with the next occurrence on Saturday, April 12.

Photo Credit : AFP

Is It Pink Colour?

Contrary to its name, the Pink Moon doesn’t appear pink. The name is inspired by the blooming of pink wildflowers, specifically phlox, during this time of year.

History

The term Pink Moon originates from Native American traditions, particularly the Algonquin tribes, symbolizing the bloom of pink phlox wildflowers in early spring

Beyond Pink Moon!

This full moon is also known by other names such as Breaking Ice Moon, Egg Moon, Seed Moon, and Awakening Moon, reflecting cultural symbols of rebirth, healing, and growth

Best TIme To View Pink Moon

For the best viewing experience, it is recommended to watch the Pink Moon just after moonrise when it appears largest, ideally from a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon

Best Place To View

Viewing is best in a dark area away from city lights, and using binoculars or a small telescope can enhance the experience

What is a Micromoon?

In 2025, the Pink Moon will also be a Micromoon, meaning it will be at its furthest point from Earth, known as apogee, causing it to appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual