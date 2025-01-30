Another psyops? DeepSeek AI serves as an extension of Chinese state propaganda
Produced by Tarun Mishra
China’s DeepSeek AI assistant has surpassed ChatGPT as the most downloaded app on Apple’s store, while causing nearly $1 trillion in losses for U.S. AI-linked companies. However, concerns have emerged over its censorship and selective responses.
Users have noted that DeepSeek initially answered certain questions but later blocked them, displaying messages like, “Sorry, that's beyond my current scope.” Topics related to Chinese politics, history, and territorial disputes are particularly restricted, hinting towards a psyops
When asked about US-China relations, DeepSeek framed the relationship as an opportunity for cooperation under China’s leadership, avoiding mentions of tensions. Other AI models, such as ChatGPT and Claude, provided more balanced perspectives.
DeepSeek does not acknowledge the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests but describes the site as a symbol of China’s progress. Other AI models reference the student protests and casualties.
DeepSeek avoids naming President Xi Jinping directly and describes him using state-approved language. On Uyghur Muslims, the AI claims they enjoy full rights and dismisses external criticism, in contrast to Western reports of human rights violations.
DeepSeek asserts that Taiwan has always been part of China and denies a "Taiwan issue." On the South China Sea, it initially acknowledged disputes but later deleted its response and blocked further questions for 10 minutes.
Unlike other AI models that provide diverse viewpoints, DeepSeek follows strict content guidelines aligned with state narratives. Its censorship mechanisms highlight the broader struggle between AI’s role in information dissemination and government control.
