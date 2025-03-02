Ancient volcano unleashed global chaos 79,500 years ago! Could it happen again?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Los Chocoyos supereruption in Central America, occurring approximately 79,500 years ago, was one of the most significant volcanic events of the Quaternary period. It released vast amounts of volcanic material and left behind a large caldera in Guatemala’s Atitlán volcanic system.
A team from the University of St Andrews examined ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica to determine a more precise date for the eruption. The analysis identified volcanic ash and sulfate deposits, confirming the event’s occurrence around 79,500 years ago.
The eruption led to immediate and severe disruptions in global climate systems. However, new research suggests that while the initial effects were significant, the planet’s climate recovered much faster than previously believed.
Earlier theories proposed that the supereruption caused prolonged global cooling, potentially contributing to an ice age. However, the study indicates that Earth's climate returned to pre-eruption conditions within decades, challenging previous assumptions about the long-term impact of such events.
Supereruptions are rare but have global consequences due to the release of gases and particles into the atmosphere. By studying volcanic sulfate deposits in ice cores, researchers can trace how these eruptions influence climate patterns.
The likelihood of a supereruption occurring within the next century is estimated to be around 0.12 percent. While such an event would have severe consequences, current research suggests it is not an immediate concern.
Scientists continue to study ice cores to understand the relationship between volcanic activity and climate. The research aims to reconstruct past sulfate emissions and assess their impact, providing insights into how future eruptions might influence global climate and ecosystems. The findings have been published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
