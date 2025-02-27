'Anaesthetic agent': Thai authorities report surge in 'Zombie cigarette' cases in Bangkok
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Thai government has cautioned young people about a new form of drug-laced e-cigarette, known as “zombie cigarettes,” which contain the anaesthetic etomidate. Officials have pledged to intensify enforcement efforts.
Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak confirmed that authorities have seized a significant quantity of these illicit products and are strengthening measures to curb their distribution.
According to a government statement, zombie cigarettes are primarily found in nightlife areas but are also being sold illegally online and in social settings. Officials warned against misleading claims about their safety.
Authorities highlighted the dangers of etomidate, a sedative that can cause severe drowsiness, slowed breathing, and, in extreme cases, fatal complications. The unpredictable composition of these vapes further increases risks.
Parents have been advised to look for warning signs in their children, including excessive drowsiness, social withdrawal, and unexplained spending, which could indicate involvement with the drug.
The warning follows multiple health cases linked to vaping. Reports indicate that three students in southeastern Thailand were hospitalised after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties, and a 15-year-old died in January due to prolonged e-cigarette use.
Etomidate-laced vapes, also known as “space oil,” have been banned in Hong Kong since February. Authorities there have seized over 5kg of narcotic-laced vape products and 400 grams of powdered chemicals resembling etomidate.
