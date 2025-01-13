'Amazon of the sea': This massive underwater jungle is a portal to visit 6 countries
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Coral Triangle is a vast marine ecosystem spanning Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and Timor-Leste. Known as the "Amazon of the Sea," this underwater region is a biodiversity hotspot crucial to global marine ecosystems.
Covering 5.7 million square kilometres, the Coral Triangle hosts 75 per cent of the world's coral species and over 3,000 species of fish. It supports a wide variety of marine life, including clownfish, manta rays and sharks, making it a key focus for researchers and conservationists.
The Coral Triangle provides livelihoods for 120 million people through fisheries and eco-tourism. Its rich marine resources sustain local communities and contribute significantly to regional economies.
The Coral Triangle faces severe threats from overfishing, destructive fishing practices, and climate change. Coral bleaching, rising ocean temperatures, and changing ocean chemistry further endanger the ecosystem's balance.
Human activities such as blast fishing and cyanide fishing have significantly damaged coral reefs and fish populations. Addressing these practices is critical for preserving the region's biodiversity.
The Coral Triangle Initiative (CTI) unites the six countries to tackle overfishing, climate change, and marine biodiversity loss. Conservation efforts include promoting sustainable tourism and marine resource management.
Organisations like Conservation International work with governments and local stakeholders to implement conservation strategies. Collaborative efforts with entities like SPREP and the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center aim to ensure sustainable use of marine resources.
