Aliens killed everyone? NASA detects Xenon-129 on Mars, Harvard scientists suggest nuclear war theory

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra
Apr 10, 2025, 04:00 PM

Unusual Xenon-129 Levels Detected

NASA and researchers at Harvard University identified elevated levels of Xenon-129 in the Martian atmosphere, an isotope uncommon in natural planetary settings, prompting questions about its origin.

Nuclear Event Hypothesis Proposed

The team suggests a large-scale nuclear event could explain the Xenon-129 presence, as the isotope is a known byproduct of nuclear reactions, unlike typical atmospheric gases.

Historical Context of Mars

Data from NASA’s MAVEN mission indicates Mars once had a thicker atmosphere and liquid water, conditions potentially suitable for life, before undergoing significant environmental changes.

Speculation on External Cause

The scientists theorise an external force, possibly an advanced extraterrestrial civilisation, may have triggered a catastrophic event, altering Mars’ habitability and leaving isotopic traces.

No Evidence of Intent

The study clarifies there is no direct proof of deliberate action or intent to eradicate a Martian race, only that a nuclear event aligns with current isotopic findings.

Alternative Explanations Considered

Other possibilities, such as natural volcanic activity or meteorite impacts, were examined but deemed less likely to produce the specific Xenon-129 concentrations observed.

Call for Further Research

The Harvard team urges additional missions to Mars to collect subsurface samples and isotopic data, aiming to refine the theory and better understand the planet’s past.