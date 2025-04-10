Aliens killed everyone? NASA detects Xenon-129 on Mars, Harvard scientists suggest nuclear war theory
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA and researchers at Harvard University identified elevated levels of Xenon-129 in the Martian atmosphere, an isotope uncommon in natural planetary settings, prompting questions about its origin.
The team suggests a large-scale nuclear event could explain the Xenon-129 presence, as the isotope is a known byproduct of nuclear reactions, unlike typical atmospheric gases.
Data from NASA’s MAVEN mission indicates Mars once had a thicker atmosphere and liquid water, conditions potentially suitable for life, before undergoing significant environmental changes.
The scientists theorise an external force, possibly an advanced extraterrestrial civilisation, may have triggered a catastrophic event, altering Mars’ habitability and leaving isotopic traces.
The study clarifies there is no direct proof of deliberate action or intent to eradicate a Martian race, only that a nuclear event aligns with current isotopic findings.
Other possibilities, such as natural volcanic activity or meteorite impacts, were examined but deemed less likely to produce the specific Xenon-129 concentrations observed.
The Harvard team urges additional missions to Mars to collect subsurface samples and isotopic data, aiming to refine the theory and better understand the planet’s past.
