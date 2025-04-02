Aguas Zarcas Meteorite's Epic Fall: 2-Million-Year Space Cosmic Travel

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 02, 2025, 10:13 PM

In 2019, a meteorite entered the skies above Costa Rica, captivating scientists with its rare fall near the town of Aguas Zarcas. For years, researchers have studied this extraordinary event.

The Meteorite Fall

The world witnessed a unique celestial event in 2019 when a meteorite fell near Aguas Zarcas, Costa Rica.

One of the Largest Meteorite Events

With 27 kilograms of recovered rock, this was one of the largest meteorite falls of its kind since a similar type of meteorite fell in Australia in 1969.

Scientific Frenzy

The Aguas Zarcas meteorite has sparked immense interest among scientists. So far, around 26 research papers have been published about it, as revealed by geologist Gerardo Soto of the University of Costa Rica, San José.

The Meteorite’s Journey

Astronomer Peter Jenniskens of the SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center collaborated with geologist Gerardo Soto to investigate the meteorite’s fall.

Entry into Earth’s Atmosphere

Researchers were surprised by the meteorite’s entry into Earth's atmosphere. Despite the huge pressure and heat, only a small portion of the rock broke apart.

Not So Weak

The Aguas Zarcas meteorite belongs to the "mudball" category - a term used to describe meteorites that contain a huge amount of water-rich minerals. Typically, mudball meteorites are fragile and break apart upon entering Earth’s atmosphere. However, Aguas Zarcas defied expectations, proving that it's not like other once

The Reason Behind Its Strength

The reason behind Aguas Zarcas's strength is attributed to its lack of collisions in space. Unlike other mudball meteorites, it does not have the cracks, that weaken its structures. “The last collision experienced by this rock was two million years ago,” said Welten.

Meteorite’s Origins

From the research conducted, they have traced the origins of meteorites back to the asteroid belt, a region located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.