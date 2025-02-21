‘A magical night’: All 7 planets to be visible from India on Mahashivratri to mark the end of Mahakumbh 2025
Produced by Tarun Mishra
As Mahakumbh 2025 nears its conclusion, a rare astronomical event will unfold in the night sky. All seven planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will be visible from India, coinciding with Mahashivratri celebrations.
The celestial event, known as a planetary parade, has been ongoing since January 2025 with Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune visible. Mercury’s addition in February will complete the lineup, reaching its peak on 28 February, the night of Mahashivratri.
Five planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—will be visible to the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope due to their faint appearance. The best viewing times will be during twilight hours, either after sunset or before sunrise.
While the term "planetary alignment" lacks a strict scientific definition, it generally refers to multiple planets appearing together in the night sky along the ecliptic—the Sun’s apparent path. This occurs because all planets orbit within the same plane.
Mahakumbh's timing is influenced by celestial movements, particularly Jupiter’s orbit. Many believe that planetary alignments amplify spiritual energy, making this event especially significant as millions gather for the festival's concluding rituals.
Astronomers predict a similar planetary alignment in mid-August 2025, with six planets visible in the morning sky. While Uranus and Neptune may remain difficult to spot, favourable conditions and equipment can aid visibility.
Held at four sacred locations—Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj—Mahakumbh attracts millions of pilgrims who believe bathing in holy rivers during this period grants spiritual liberation. The planetary alignment during Mahashivratri adds an astronomical dimension to the festival’s spiritual significance.
